By Tamsin Brown • 18 April 2022 • 18:21

Torre del Mar aims for better beaches with improvements to nursing station. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Torre del Mar has made several improvements to one of its beaches with an upgraded nursing station and additional toilets.

On April 13, the first deputy mayor of Velez-Malaga and councillor for Beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia, officially presented the recently completed works on Levante Beach in Torre del Mar, which involved the extension of the infirmary of the central lifeguard post and the installation of a new bathroom.

According to the mayor, the improvements to the lifeguard post have resulted in “a more comfortable, spacious and accessible infirmary area in order to provide a service to the whole of our coastline”. In addition, the new outdoor toilet has three cubicles for use by men, women and people with reduced mobility.

He added: “After the last storm, we have been working on a series of improvements to all our beaches with the sole objective of having everything in optimal conditions for Easter. In addition to incorporating this bathing area, we are going to continue working in all of the towns along the coast, adding new equipment to continue providing a quality service to users of our beaches.”

