By Tamsin Brown • 19 April 2022 • 6:37

All welcome to Albuñuelas mountain hiking trail organised by Almuñecar Department of Sports. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The Almuñecar Department of Sports has organised a mountain hiking trail to Albuñuelas for April 24, and all are welcome to join with prior registration.

The “Senderismo 2022” programme organised by the Almuñecar Department of Sports has arranged a hiking trail for Sunday, April 24, from Prados de Lopera to Las Albuñuelas.

The route runs through the Sierra de Las Albuñuelas, along the GR-7 footpath, which is surrounded by abundant resin trees and native vegetation. It is of medium difficulty, with a duration of approximately five to six hours. It starts at the Mesón de Los Prados (GR-7) and continues through El Cañuelo, Carril y Casa Forestal, El Sequero, Barranco, Rambla del Moral and Los Ubedas, ending in the village of Las Albuñuelas.

The departure for the Albuñuelas hiking trail will be at 7.30am from the Almuñecar bus station. Those interested in participating can register until Thursday, April 21, at the office of the Almuñecar Department of Sports (AMD), located in the Francisco Bonet stadium on Calle Puerto de la Cruz. More information can also be obtained by calling 958 883142.

