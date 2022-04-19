By Matthew Roscoe • 19 April 2022 • 17:29

BREAKING: Woman found dead at Pendine Sands, Wales.

A heavy police presence was spotted at the scene.

A WOMAN has been found dead at a popular beauty spot in Pendine Sands, Wales on Tuesday, April 19.

A heavy police presence was spotted at the scene of the incident, which occurred at around midday (UK time) on April 19.

A spokeswoman for the police has confirmed a woman’s body has been discovered.

A statement read: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a call just before 12.25 pm this afternoon, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, reporting an incident at Pendine Beach, Pendine, Carmarthenshire.

“Sadly the body of a woman has been found. Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries continue.”

As reported by Wales Online, Pendine Sands has a seven-mile sandy beach and is located 15 miles west of Carmarthen and 15 miles east of Tenby. It is said to be a popular holiday spot for tourists.

Prior to the discovery of the body, a police spokesperson confirmed that four Dyfed-Powys Police vehicles had been dispatched to Pendine Sands in Carmarthenshire along with the local ambulance service and the coastguard.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at approximately 12.20 pm today, Tuesday 19 April, to the Pendine Sands area of Carmarthenshire.

“We sent an advanced paramedic practitioner and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by two duty operational managers.”

