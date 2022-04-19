By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 20:19

Mossos investigating suspected murder-suicide of Russian family in Catalonia. CREDIT: mossos d'esquadra

Three people found dead in the town of Lloret de Mar in Catalonia are suspected to be victims of a murder-suicide



Mossos d’Esquadra detectives are today, Tuesday, April 19, investigating the death of three people whose bodies were discovered in the town of Lloret de Mar in Catalonia. They are believed to be three members of the same family, of Russian nationality, involved in a possible murder-suicide incident.

Murder squad officers from the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the Girona Mossos have taken charge of the investigation. The bodies were reportedly found in the Els Pinars urbanisation, on the outskirts of the coastal municipality.

In the absence of official confirmation, the first hypotheses suggest that the man killed the woman and her daughter, and then subsequently committed suicide. According to sources close to the case, it was the woman’s son who raised the alarm after trying to contact his mother without success.

Forensic police officers, Mossos investigators, and the judicial delegation travelled to the location to inspect the crime scene and remove the bodies. If it is confirmed as a case of domestic abuse then the deceased would be the 12th victim so far this year, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.