Fulham bounce back into the Premier League

By Chris King • 20 April 2022 • 1:54
Photo of Craven Cottage.
Image: Fulham FC
A 3-0 win against Preston North End this evening, Tuesday, April 19, means that Fulham are back in the top-flight of English football at their first attempt. Jubilant scenes erupted at Craven Cottage as Marco Silva’s side gained automatic promotion, scooping a £200million windfall in the process.
It now remains to be seen whether Silva can keep his West-London team in the Premier League, or if they will repeat their previous seasons spent fighting relegation before going back down to the Championship. In six consecutive seasons, they have played in two different leagues.
On this season’s form, his team thoroughly deserves to be back among the elite of English football. Two more goals from the prolific Serbian international Aleksandar Mitrovic in the first half took his tally to an incredible 40 for the season.
Another strike from their 19-year-old Portuguese wonderkid, Fabio Carvalho was slotted in between. Sadly, Fulham will end up playing against him next season as the winger is already lined up for a move to Liverpool.
Fulham are clearly too good a side to play in the Championship, yet not quite strong enough to hold their own at the top level. Mitrovic has been scoring goals for fun this season, which has covered for the team’s weakness at the back. This is an area Silva will need to tackle if he wants to stay in the Premier League for more than one season this time around.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
