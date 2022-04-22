By Laura Kemp • 22 April 2022 • 15:36
New car given to Cudeca. Image - Cudeca
The Marbella Dutch Business Club was founded in March 2003 and has about 50 members (men and women) who work mainly as entrepreneurs in Andalucia and meet monthly except in July and August.
Funds raised by the members are donated every two years to a charity in Andalucia and this year Cudeca is the club’s nominated charity although it has been involved with Cudeca in one form or another for five years.
During its Summer Party in 2021, the Club raised €27,000 and it was agreed with the Cudeca Foundation that it would purchase this new car for one of the Home Care medical teams and to cover the cost of three months of salary for one of the nurses.
