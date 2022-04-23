Limaria residents still without a mobile signal after a two-year wait

By Linda Hall • 23 April 2022 • 18:27

LIMARIA MEETING: Residents listen to Arboleas mayor during April 22 meeting Photo credit: Krista Mistiaen

LIMARIA resident Krista Mistiaen recently contacted the Euro Weekly News prior to a meeting with the mayor of Arboleas.

Krista explained that the 5pm meeting on April 22 had been arranged to discuss Limaria’s lack of a mobile phone signal.

“It has been like this for two years and we have been asking Arboleas town hall for a solution for two years,” Krista said.

On this occasion – as he has during other meetings to discuss the ongoing problem – the mayor admitted that Limaria residents had a “terrible problem.”

He also said that unfortunately the town hall could do nothing, apart from pressuring Movistar.

Meanwhile, neither Krista nor her neighbours can use their mobiles unless they walk 500 metres to the lookout point.

Online shopping or banking are impossible and, worse still, they cannot access the 112 Emergency Services number.

“A friend’s husband fell in the night recently, and was bleeding after hitting his head,” Krista said. “She couldn’t ring 112, so had to wake neighbours and ask them to go to the lookout point and call from there.”

An antenna was installed some time back, although this has made no difference as it is not yet connected to any network.

“The mayor explained that Arboleas first needs agreement from Albox town hall although due to what appears to be a misunderstanding, this is not forthcoming,” Krista added. “A group of Limaria neighbours have now decided to try a different approach by asking Albox mayor to cooperate. Perhaps that will get results, who knows?”