A total revamp for Torrevieja’s municipal bus service

By Linda Hall • 24 April 2022 • 17:50

TORREVIEJA BUSES: Existing vehicles will be replaced Photo credit: Avanza

TORREVIEJA’S municipal buses service is to have a fleet of 32 new vehicles.

Twenty-eight will be hybrids and four totally electric, underlining the town hall’s commitment to sustainability while reducing greenhouse emissions and noise pollution, Transport councillor Antonio Vidal said.

Single tickets will cost €1.35.

The number routes is to increase from seven to nine and buses will start running at 7am, continuing until 10.30pm. In July, August and Easter Week, the service will be extended to midnight.

June, July, August and September as well as Saturdays year-round, will have three Buho-bus (Night Owl) routes between midnight and 4am.