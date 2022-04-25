By Guest Writer • 25 April 2022 • 11:38

Some of the scooters and their riders from Marbella 2019 Credit: Marbella Council

ALL you Mods out there May is Scooter month in Sabinillas and Marbella so get out your parkas and tiger tails and polish your wing mirrors.

It’s been some time since the noise of vespas and lambrettas has zipped around the Costa del Sol thanks to the pandemic but first on Saturday May 14, the Sabinillas Scooter Crew working with the Manilva Department of Youth is hosting Scooter Day.

Starting at 10am, members of different clubs will meet up in Sabinillas and set off on a round trip taking them to Duquesa, Castillo, Manilva, and Casares before returning to Sabinillas for music.

It has been confirmed that the three bands who are playing on the Paseo Maritimo are Ska Band the Refrescos from Madrid, R&B with a touch of Latin, the Limboos and self-confessed Mod band the Neuras.

If that’s not enough on the following Saturday May 21, it’s time for the 15th Rally to be organised by the Marbella Scooterist Club Association with what they claim will be the longest Scooterada on the Costa del Sol.

There’s to be the expected scooter run then it’s all to the beach for a chance to have a look at the scooters, chat about the lifestyle, have a drink and a bite to eat and enjoy a selection of music from DJs and a number of groups including Granada based Ska band, Red Soul Community, Punk rockers No Picky from Malaga and Cadiz four-piece Lost Bullets.

