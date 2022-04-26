By Chris King • 26 April 2022 • 19:49

French investigators believe British couple found dead in their home in the South of France could be murder-suicide



UPDATE: Tuesday, April 26 at 7.20pm.

French investigators probing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the bodies of a British couple at their home in the South of France, have today, Tuesday, April 26, said they believe it could be a case of murder-suicide.

Postmortem examinations are due to be carried out on the two bodies today of John Boyes, aged 64, and his 65-year-old wife Kathryn. Their bodies were found by concerned friends last Sunday 24, at the home they had bought in the small French Pyrenees village of Boudrac, located near Toulouse.

They had reportedly purchased the idyllic farmhouse with a view to converting it into a bed and breakfast business, but allegedly fell into financial difficulty. It is thought that Mr Boyes strangled his wife before subsequently committing suicide.

Christophe Amunzateguy, the local prosecutor in Saint-Gaudens, confirmed, ‘This appears to be a case of murder-suicide. The wife has been dead for some days and had a rope around her neck. Wounds were also found on her body – there were signs of strangulation and blows’.

A search of the home last Sunday led to gendarmes finding the body of Mr Boyes in an outhouse. “He was found hanged, and had left a note’, continued Mr Amunzateguy. Adding, ‘The couple had a project to open a guesthouse but it was ended because of financial difficulties. There was no evidence of a third party being involved’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Monday, April 26 at 8:12pm.

French police have today, Monday, April 25, confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched after a British couple were found dead at their home in the South of France, as revealed by thesun.co.uk.

The home is said to be located south of Toulouse, in the small village of Boudrac, a remote region among the foothills of the French Pyrenees. The alarm was reportedly raised by friends of the couple, who went to check on them after they had gone at least three days without any contact.

Arriving at the couple’s home this Sunday 24, they reportedly encountered the dead body of their 65-year-old friend. Christophe Amunzateguy, the local prosecutor, explained, “She has been dead for some days and had a rope around her neck”. Adding, “Wounds were also found on her body – there were signs of strangulation and blows”.

The body of the woman’s 64-year-old husband was subsequently found in an outhouse by the police. Mr Amunzateguy continued, “He was found hanged, and had left a note. The couple had a project to open a guesthouse but it was ended because of financial difficulties”.

The French prosecutor confirmed that post-mortem examinations were due to be carried out on both bodies tomorrow, Tuesday 26. This should help give the police some indication of the circumstances surrounding their deaths. Meanwhile, a murder investigation is underway he confirmed.

