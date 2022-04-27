Trending:

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 April 2022 • 17:44

Breaking - Ryanair offering buy one get one half price, today only

Ryanair is offering a buy one get one half price deal for travellers flying from Spain between May 1 and June 30th, the catch – you have to book today – April 27th.

That means you have around seven hours left to make your booking! Get cracking


 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

