By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 April 2022 • 17:44
Breaking - Ryanair offering buy one get one half price, today only
Ryanair is offering a buy one get one half price deal for travellers flying from Spain between May 1 and June 30th, the catch – you have to book today – April 27th.
That means you have around seven hours left to make your booking! Get cracking
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
