Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian and her husband ‘had sex with 13-year-old girl’, court told

28 April 2022

Image: Zara Phythian. Credit: @zaraphythian, Instagram

Doctor Strange actor Zara Phythian has been accused of a number of sex offences along with her husband Victor Marke, including having sex with a 13-year-old girl after allegedly grooming her.

The couple are accused of 14 joint charges of sexual activity with the child, who is now a woman, The Independent reports on Thursday, April 28.

Both Phythian, 36, and Marke, 59, have denied the charges.

The alleged victim told police, in an interview played in Nottingham Crown Court, that the abuse took place between 2005 and 2008 when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

She said she had looked up to Zara Phythian who was a martial arts instructor along with her husband in Nottinghamshire at the time.

The court heard how the woman said Phythian gave her alcohol and asked her to have oral sex with Marke, who subsequently had sex with both of them.

“I knew it was wrong but I just didn’t know how to get out of the situation or say anything,” she was quoted as saying to the police by BBC News.

“I remember trying to copy Zara’s reaction at the time because I looked up to her and tried to be like her in every way.”

The court was also told by the woman that she was “coached” by Phythian to improve at the sexual activity.

She estimated having sex with Victor Marke about 20 times, Nottinghamshire Live reported.

The woman also claimed Marke allegedly threatened to smash her kneecaps if she told anyone.

