A better solution needed to control Denia’s rapidly-increasing boar population

By Linda Hall • 29 April 2022 • 19:02

WILD BOAR: Have learnt to avoid capture in Denia Photo credit: Valentin Panzirsch

DENIA is looking for another way to control its rapidly-expanding wild boar population.

Maite Perez, Denia’s Environment councillor, has admitted that the cages installed during the first three months of the year have not been successful.

“There were days when we caught five or six, but that wasn’t what we had hoped for,” Perez said.


“We shall have to rack our brains to come up with a solution before the summer.”

Meanwhile, the boar are not only colonising Denia’s agricultural areas and Montgo, but are increasingly seen near the town centre and have also been the cause of road accidents.


