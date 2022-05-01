By Tamsin Brown • 01 May 2022 • 9:44

Altea Tapas Route to showcase best locally produced agricultural products. Image: Altea Town Hall

Restaurants participating in the Altea Tapas Route, to be held from May 6 to 15, will be showcasing the top-quality products of the area in their original tapas.

From May 6 to 15, Altea will host its Tapas Route, a gastronomic event involving 18 local establishments that will be offering a range of different options to showcase the many agricultural products of the area. Locally produced top-quality products such as beans, oranges, tomatoes, onions and aubergines will form the basis of the tapas on offer to locals or tourists who visit the event.

The 18 establishments taking part in this year’s Tapas Route are: La Taverneta del Gos, Bon Vent, Bar Pizzería il Bandito, El Carnicero Loco, El Austríaco, La Cañata, Casa Vital, E-Tika, Momentos By Nola, Plan B, Palau, Bistro Shabby Chic, La Clau, Café Paradise, Asambra, Melitón Jardín, Eucaliptus and Bar Cafetería Ángela.

As well as trying the delicious tapas, visitors who have been to and received stamps from at least four establishments and have also voted will have the opportunity to take part in a prize draw that has a range of exciting prizes up for grabs. They will need to fill in their details on the official Tapas Route leaflet and place it in the ballot box at one of the restaurants or at the municipal Department of Commerce, on the ground floor of the Town Hall. Voting can also be done through the Gastroeventos app.

The prize draw will be public and will take place on Ràdio Altea. The Gastroeventos app will also provide other information, including the locations of the participating establishments and images of the tapas.

