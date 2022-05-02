By Tamsin Brown • 02 May 2022 • 17:49

Almuñecar Department of Sports organises successful hike in Sierra de Las Albuñuelas. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The hike to the village of Las Albuñuelas organised by the Almuñecar Department of Sports was a success, and they are already preparing for the next one.

The Department of Sports of Almuñecar took 25 hikers on a route from the Prados de Lopera to Las Albuñuelas on Sunday, April 24.

The hikers walked along the long-distance path known as GR-7, which has abundant resin trees and native vegetation. The medium-difficulty route took about five hours and started at Mesón de Los Prados (GR-7), went through El Cañuelo, Carril y Casa Forestal, El Sequero, Barranco, Rambla del Moral and Los Ubedas and finished in the village of Las Albuñuelas.

The next hike will be on May 8 in the Alpujarra town of Lanjarón. It will be a route that passes several farmhouses and places of great beauty such as the chestnut grove of Patatún, the arch bridge and the forest house of Tello. For more information about upcoming hikes and to register, call the Almuñecar Department of Sports on 958 883142.

