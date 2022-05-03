Boris Johnson speaks live on Good Morning Britain for the first time in five years

By Alex Glenn • 03 May 2022 • 9:43

Credit: GMB Twitter

Boris Johnson speaks live on Good Morning Britain for the first time in nearly five years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was interviewed by GMB’s Susanna Reid, on May 3. It is the first time that he has spoken on the show in several years.

Susanna quizzed the PM on Russia’s war on Ukraine and the fact that Boris will be the first Western leader to talk to the Ukrainian parliament. She also asked about Russia threatening to target UK politicians.

Boris Johnson commented that the threats against UK diplomats are “totally beyond the pale.” He believes that there is “no justification” for Russia to target UK diplomats.

Johnson also added that the UK is “driving geopolitical change” and that the UK “cares about Ukrainian people.” Boris does not want to see Ukraine “overwhelmed and obliterated” which is why the UK is sending weapons to the country.

This is a live story so please return later for more updates.

