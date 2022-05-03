By Laura Kemp • 03 May 2022 • 19:08
Moving to Denia: The ultimate guide.
The port city of Denia offers a fantastic quality of life for those looking at moving to Spain, due to its excellent gastronomy, fantastic education system and medical services, warm climate and beautiful landscapes of the beach and mountains.
So, you are thinking of moving to Denia, but where do you go for all of that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?
To make moving to Denia a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.
Contents
Denia is conveniently located between the popular destinations of Alicante and Valencia, in the province of Alicante.
The closest airports to Denia are Alicante Airport (ALC) which is 52 miles away and Valencia Airport (VLC) which is 55 miles away.
There’s a huge range of properties for sale in Denia for single people, couples, families and retirees, and it’s a particularly great location to purchase a villa or apartment when moving to Spain.
You can purchase a two-bedroom apartment from around €60,000 while a 1-bedroom semi-detached house with outdoor space will cost around €120,000.
A modern village property with two bedrooms will cost from around €185,000 while a large luxury villa with a pool will cost from around €3 million.
Our top pick
Blevins Franks
Tax, investment and wealth management advice for expatiates
Are you looking for a new home in Costa Blanca?
As an expatriate in Spain, you need to navigate a whole new financial planning environment, which can be very confusing. Blevins Franks provides integrated strategic financial planning advice and solutions, and their local Denia and Javea advisers can help you with the following and more:
The implications for living in Spain in the post-Brexit world
Effective estate planning for Spain and the UK
Reducing tax on investment income, wealth and inheritances
Investment advice based on your personal needs and risk profile
Pension solutions to provide long-term financial security
Blevins Franks is a leading pan-European financial advisory group to UK nationals living and moving abroad. They have 25 offices across Spain, France, Portugal, Cyprus, Monaco and Malta, with expert multilingual cross-border support staff based in their London office in St. James’s Square, Piccadilly, and have been established in Spain for 30 years.
Their highly experienced advisers have a deep understanding of the Spanish tax regime and the financial planning needs of expatriates living here.
Contact them at their local office to meet the team and make an initial complimentary consultation to see how they can guide you.
Telephone: +34 965 793 561
Email: [email protected]
Website: Click here
Sponsored
The old town and charming historical centre of Denia reflects the ancient and lively city and has many typical Spanish bars and restaurants to enjoy.
Make the most of the warm climate in Denia and relax on one of the beautiful beaches, most notably the long stretch of Playa de las Marinas and the beautiful white sandy beach of Platja de les Deveses.
A few hours can easily be spent exploring this comprehensive castle and its incredible views of the surrounding area and coastlines.
This beautiful port is full of shops as well as bars and restaurants that come alive at night!
This small but diverse natural park has incredible hikes through the forests and breathtaking views of the surrounding areas.
Denia’s market is the perfect place to pick up your local fresh produce and it also has areas to sit and eat. There are plenty of stalls selling various items such as ceramics, clothes, sunglasses and gifts.
This interesting toy museum is great for children, and adults will be taken on a trip down memory lane!
This straight and flat former railroad track that is a gem for walkers, runners, cyclists and horseriders runs through citrus blossoms which give off a beautiful smell when in season, as well as offering beautiful views of the area.
This rocky shored beach is perfect for snorkelling and exploring the crystal clear Mediterranean waters.
Pick your time to visit this beautiful old church and if it coincides with one of the services when the choir and congregation sing, you are in for a treat!
If seafood is your thing, Ostrarium Bar is the perfect place to enjoy the freshest fish and oysters as well as local speciality tapas.
Open: 12pm until 4pm and 8pm until 12am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12pm until 4pm and 7:30pm until 12am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, closed on Tuesdays
Address: Carrer del Pont, 19 Mercado Els Magazinos – Local 3-5, 03700
Book: 667 71 11 26
Price: €€-€€€
If you’re a fan of Italian food, Cantina Italiana serves fresh and authentic pasta, salads, risottos and more – their wine list is especially impressive!
Open: 1pm until 3pm and 7pm until 11pm, closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Address: Calle Loreto 22, 03700
Book: 651 65 59 02
For ethically-sourced healthy Mediterranean food as well as vegan, veggie and gluten-free options, Verdeano Eco comes highly recommended in Denia.
Open: 12:30pm until 4pm and 7:30pm until 10:30pm on Sundays, Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm until 4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Address: Carretera De Las Marinas Centro Comercial Las Brisas, 15-16, 03700
Book: 965 78 55 24
For a fine dining experience at a Michelin Star restaurant, Quique Dacosta is a gastronomical experience full of new flavours and local produce.
Open: 1:30pm until 3:30pm and 8:30pm until 10:30pm, closed on Mondays
Address: Calle Rascassa 1, 03700
Book: 965 78 41 79
Price: €€€€
If you’re craving some authentic Indian cuisine, Kathmandu Nepali Indian Restaurant comes highly recommended by residents and visitors, particularly for its wide variety of vegan and veggie dishes.
Open: 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11:30pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, closed on Mondays
Address: Partida Las Marinas Km 1 Urb. Playa Sol ll, 23, 03700
Book: 965 78 43 45
This Argentinian barbecue and steakhouse serves up some of the most tender and succulent meat in Denia as well as mouth-watering Argentinian red wine.
Open: 12pm until 4pm and 7pm until 11:30pm, closed on Wednesdays
Address: Ctra de Denia A Xabia, 3B, 03700
Book: 643 38 30 04
For tasty Spanish tapas, this unassuming little gem of a restaurant is welcoming, cheap and very authentic.
Open: 1:15pm until 3:45pm, 1:15pm until 3:45pm and 8:30pm until 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays
Address: Calle las Escuelas 2 La Xara, 03749
Book: 966 42 47 67
A small and perfectly formed Mexican Japanese fusion, the dishes here are full of amazing and different flavours, creating a great dining experience.
Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 10:30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm until 4pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays
Address: Calle Loreto Numero 42, 03700
Book: 865 52 13 23
Located in the beautiful port of Denia, Republic Restaurant not only boasts high-quality international cuisine but also has spectacular views of the Mediterranean sea, the marina, the Montgo and the most beautiful sunsets.
Open: 12pm until 2am
Address: Marina de Denia Darsena de Babor S/N, 03700
Book: 966 43 01 23
If you’re missing some of those typical British dishes like fish and chips and Sunday lunch, The Railway Tavern will have you feeling like you’re back in an English pub – only with better weather!
Open: 11am until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 11am until 10:30pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12pm until 8pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
Address: Paseo Del Saladar, 124, 03700
Book: 642 15 64 94
Price: €
When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Denia has some impressive local schools.
The College of Education and Primary (CEIP) Cervantes is the oldest public school in Denia, founded in 1956. The school currently offers early childhood and primary education.
Marist Brothers in Denia College is a public school that teaches students from age 3 to 16-years-old.
The Alfa & Omega de Dania School is a privately owned centre that offers infant, primary and secondary education.
Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Denia has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.
The public hospital in Denia deals with primary as well as specialised care and has 24-hour emergency services.
Address: Av. Marina Alta, s/n, 03700, Denia
Contact: 966 42 90 00
Hospital HLA San Carlos is a modern private hospital offering 24-hour emergency services.
Address: Partida Madrigueres Sud, 8, 03700, Denia
Contact: 965 78 15 50
Primary care is provided by this clinic, a building that houses laboratories, emergency, patient care and a large number of services from both family physicians and other specialities.
Address: Av. de Joan Fuster, s/n, 03700, Denia
Contact: 966 42 82 50
Starting out specialising in paediatric dentistry, this dental clinic now takes care of adult and elderly patients too, meaning the whole family can be treated here throughout their lives.
Address: Glorieta del Pais Valencia, 6, 03700 Denia
Contact: 965 78 18 27
Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.
That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Denia.
Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112
National police: 091
Local police: 092
