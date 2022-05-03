By Laura Kemp • 03 May 2022 • 19:08

Moving to Denia: The ultimate guide. Photo credit: Echiner

With its wide range of excellent restaurants, mild climate and beautiful surrounding views of the beach and the mountains, Denia is a popular destination for Spanish and expats looking at moving to Spain.

The port city of Denia offers a fantastic quality of life for those looking at moving to Spain, due to its excellent gastronomy, fantastic education system and medical services, warm climate and beautiful landscapes of the beach and mountains.

So, you are thinking of moving to Denia, but where do you go for all of that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to Denia a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Where is Denia?

Property in Denia

Wealth management

Things to do in Denia

Best restaurants in Denia

Schools in Denia

Healthcare in Denia

Important contact information

Where is Denia?

Denia is conveniently located between the popular destinations of Alicante and Valencia, in the province of Alicante.

The closest airports to Denia are Alicante Airport (ALC) which is 52 miles away and Valencia Airport (VLC) which is 55 miles away.

Property in Denia

There’s a huge range of properties for sale in Denia for single people, couples, families and retirees, and it’s a particularly great location to purchase a villa or apartment when moving to Spain.

You can purchase a two-bedroom apartment from around €60,000 while a 1-bedroom semi-detached house with outdoor space will cost around €120,000.

A modern village property with two bedrooms will cost from around €185,000 while a large luxury villa with a pool will cost from around €3 million.

Wealth Management

Things to do in Denia

1. Wander around the old town of Denia

The old town and charming historical centre of Denia reflects the ancient and lively city and has many typical Spanish bars and restaurants to enjoy.

2. Soak up the sun on one of the beautiful beaches

Make the most of the warm climate in Denia and relax on one of the beautiful beaches, most notably the long stretch of Playa de las Marinas and the beautiful white sandy beach of Platja de les Deveses.

3. Denia Castle and Archaeological Museum

A few hours can easily be spent exploring this comprehensive castle and its incredible views of the surrounding area and coastlines.

4. Explore the Marina el Portet de Denia

This beautiful port is full of shops as well as bars and restaurants that come alive at night!

5. Take a hike in the Parque Natural del Montgo

This small but diverse natural park has incredible hikes through the forests and breathtaking views of the surrounding areas.

6. Pick up some fresh produce at Mercadillo de Denia

Denia’s market is the perfect place to pick up your local fresh produce and it also has areas to sit and eat. There are plenty of stalls selling various items such as ceramics, clothes, sunglasses and gifts.

7. Step back in time at the Museo Del Juguete

This interesting toy museum is great for children, and adults will be taken on a trip down memory lane!

8. Take in the countryside on the Via Verde de Denia

This straight and flat former railroad track that is a gem for walkers, runners, cyclists and horseriders runs through citrus blossoms which give off a beautiful smell when in season, as well as offering beautiful views of the area.

9. Explore the crystal clear waters on Punta Negra

This rocky shored beach is perfect for snorkelling and exploring the crystal clear Mediterranean waters.

10. Visit that Parroquia Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion

Pick your time to visit this beautiful old church and if it coincides with one of the services when the choir and congregation sing, you are in for a treat!

Best restaurants in Denia

1. Ostrarium Bar Denia

If seafood is your thing, Ostrarium Bar is the perfect place to enjoy the freshest fish and oysters as well as local speciality tapas.

Open: 12pm until 4pm and 8pm until 12am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12pm until 4pm and 7:30pm until 12am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Carrer del Pont, 19 Mercado Els Magazinos – Local 3-5, 03700

Book: 667 71 11 26

Price: €€-€€€

2. Cantina Italiana

If you’re a fan of Italian food, Cantina Italiana serves fresh and authentic pasta, salads, risottos and more – their wine list is especially impressive!

Open: 1pm until 3pm and 7pm until 11pm, closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Address: Calle Loreto 22, 03700

Book: 651 65 59 02

Price: €€-€€€

3. Verdeando Eco

For ethically-sourced healthy Mediterranean food as well as vegan, veggie and gluten-free options, Verdeano Eco comes highly recommended in Denia.

Open: 12:30pm until 4pm and 7:30pm until 10:30pm on Sundays, Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm until 4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Address: Carretera De Las Marinas Centro Comercial Las Brisas, 15-16, 03700

Book: 965 78 55 24

Price: €€-€€€

4. Quique Dacosta

For a fine dining experience at a Michelin Star restaurant, Quique Dacosta is a gastronomical experience full of new flavours and local produce.

Open: 1:30pm until 3:30pm and 8:30pm until 10:30pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Rascassa 1, 03700

Book: 965 78 41 79

Price: €€€€

5. Kathmandu Nepali Indian Restaurant

If you’re craving some authentic Indian cuisine, Kathmandu Nepali Indian Restaurant comes highly recommended by residents and visitors, particularly for its wide variety of vegan and veggie dishes.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11:30pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, closed on Mondays

Address: Partida Las Marinas Km 1 Urb. Playa Sol ll, 23, 03700

Book: 965 78 43 45

Price: €€-€€€

6. Asador La Guitarra

This Argentinian barbecue and steakhouse serves up some of the most tender and succulent meat in Denia as well as mouth-watering Argentinian red wine.

Open: 12pm until 4pm and 7pm until 11:30pm, closed on Wednesdays

Address: Ctra de Denia A Xabia, 3B, 03700

Book: 643 38 30 04

Price: €€-€€€

7. Tapes La Xara

For tasty Spanish tapas, this unassuming little gem of a restaurant is welcoming, cheap and very authentic.

Open: 1:15pm until 3:45pm, 1:15pm until 3:45pm and 8:30pm until 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays

Address: Calle las Escuelas 2 La Xara, 03749

Book: 966 42 47 67

Price: €€-€€€

8. Meshi.co Restaurante

A small and perfectly formed Mexican Japanese fusion, the dishes here are full of amazing and different flavours, creating a great dining experience.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 10:30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm until 4pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays

Address: Calle Loreto Numero 42, 03700

Book: 865 52 13 23

Price: €€-€€€

9. Republic Restaurant

Located in the beautiful port of Denia, Republic Restaurant not only boasts high-quality international cuisine but also has spectacular views of the Mediterranean sea, the marina, the Montgo and the most beautiful sunsets.

Open: 12pm until 2am

Address: Marina de Denia Darsena de Babor S/N, 03700

Book: 966 43 01 23

Price: €€-€€€

10. The Railway Tavern

If you’re missing some of those typical British dishes like fish and chips and Sunday lunch, The Railway Tavern will have you feeling like you’re back in an English pub – only with better weather!

Open: 11am until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 11am until 10:30pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12pm until 8pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Paseo Del Saladar, 124, 03700

Book: 642 15 64 94

Price: €

Schools in Denia

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Denia has some impressive local schools.

Colegio Cervantes

The College of Education and Primary (CEIP) Cervantes is the oldest public school in Denia, founded in 1956. The school currently offers early childhood and primary education.

Marist College

Marist Brothers in Denia College is a public school that teaches students from age 3 to 16-years-old.

Alpha & Omega School

The Alfa & Omega de Dania School is a privately owned centre that offers infant, primary and secondary education.

Healthcare in Denia

Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Denia has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.

Hospitals

Hospital de Denia

The public hospital in Denia deals with primary as well as specialised care and has 24-hour emergency services.

Address: Av. Marina Alta, s/n, 03700, Denia

Contact: 966 42 90 00

Hospital HLA San Carlos

Hospital HLA San Carlos is a modern private hospital offering 24-hour emergency services.

Address: Partida Madrigueres Sud, 8, 03700, Denia

Contact: 965 78 15 50

Doctors

Centro de Salud Joan Fuster

Primary care is provided by this clinic, a building that houses laboratories, emergency, patient care and a large number of services from both family physicians and other specialities.

Address: Av. de Joan Fuster, s/n, 03700, Denia

Contact: 966 42 82 50

Dentists

Clinica Dental en Denia Doctoras Gandia

Starting out specialising in paediatric dentistry, this dental clinic now takes care of adult and elderly patients too, meaning the whole family can be treated here throughout their lives.

Address: Glorieta del Pais Valencia, 6, 03700 Denia

Contact: 965 78 18 27

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Denia.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

