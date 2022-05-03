Velez-Malaga to receive grant of €150,000 for construction of coastal path

By Tamsin Brown • 03 May 2022 • 9:28

Velez-Malaga is to receive a grant of €150,000 for construction of its coastal path. Image: Provincial Council of Malaga

The Velez-Malaga Town Hall will receive a grant of €150,000 from the Provincial Council of Malaga for the construction of a new section of the coastal path.

The Provincial Council of Malaga has approved a grant of €150,880.44 for the Town Council of Velez-Malaga for the construction of a new section of its coastal path. The path will measure 332 meters and will run from the end of the promenade of Lagos to the footbridge of the river Güí (border between the municipalities of Velez-Malaga and Torrox). The work is expected to take six weeks to complete.

The president of the Provincial Council of Malaga, Francisco Salado, highlighted that the institution has almost eight million euros in its budget this year to finance the implementation of new projects on the coastal path as requested by the various Town Halls. This initiative will make it possible to walk along the entire coastal strip of the province and will add to the overall attractiveness of the Costa del Sol as a tourist destination.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.