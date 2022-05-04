Moving to Els Poblets: The definitive guide

By Laura Kemp • 04 May 2022 • 18:32

Image - Generalitat Valencia

The small but lively town of Els Poblets, with its proximity to the coast, huge variety of bars and restaurants, mild climate, range of amenities and no shortage of things to do and see, make it the perfect destination for those thinking of moving to the Costa Blanca.

The all-year-round charming destination of Els Poblets, also known as the former towns of Setla, Mirarrosa and Miraflor, is a popular destination for expats moving to Spain and visiting tourists due to its blue flag stretch of coastline, amazing gastronomy, local amenities and shops.

So, you are thinking of moving to Els Poblets, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to Els Poblets a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Contents

Where is Els Poblets?

Properties in Els Poblets

Things to do in Els Poblets

Best restaurants in Els Poblets

Schools in Els Poblets

Healthcare in Els Poblets

Contact information

Where is Els Poblets?

Els Poblets is located close to Denia in the north of Alicante province. The closest airport to Els Poblets is Alicante (ALC) Airport which is 50 miles away, while Valencia Airport (VLC) is 52 miles away.

Properties in Els Poblets

Close to the sea and also to the village shops and amenities, Els Poblets is an ideal area to live in with a range of property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees thinking of moving to Spain.

A four-bedroom flat in Els Poblets will cost from around €80,000, while a two-bedroom house close to the beach will cost from around €130,000.

A two-bedroom terraced house with a pool located between the coast and the town will cost from around €95,000 while a luxury two-bedroom detached house with outdoor space will cost from around €500,000.

Things to do in Els Poblets

1, Soak up the sun and relax on the Blue Flag beaches

Close to miles of beautiful sandy beaches with crystal clear waters, Els Poblets also has its own beach to enjoy where the shallow waters are very bather friendly.

2. Discover the many restaurants and bars

Els Poblets is full of incredible restaurants and bars and is well-known for its fresh seafood and stews!

3. Immerse yourself in the Spanish culture at the many festivals and fairs

Throughout the year, El Poblets hosts many festivals and fairs, including Sant Juan in June, Santa Cecilia Festival in November and the patron saint festivities in August – perfect for immersing yourself in the Spanish life!

4. Take a trip to Calpe and marvel at the Edificio La Muralla Roja

This postmodern apartment complex in Manzanera, Calpe, is one of the most fascinating buildings in the Valencian Community and is popular with influencers and lovers of photography.

5. Get adventurous with watersports

With its vast coastline, there are plenty of things to do on the water! Book a sailing trip, try paddleboarding, do a diving course, go snorkelling or simply bathe in the beautiful sea.

6. Spend the day at Terra Natura

Spend the day cooling down in the many pools or whizzing down the huge slides at Terra Natura Benidorm.

7. Explore the popular port city of Denia

Just a 15-minute drive from Els Poblets and you will arrive in the beautiful port city of Denia where you can enjoy hikes, excellent food, the stunning marina and the charming old part of the city.

8. Tee-off under the Mediterranean sun

For lovers of golf, Oliva Nova Golf Course and La Sella Golf Course are located within close proximity of Els Poblets and boast beautiful views of the surrounding areas.

9. Take a day hiking Montgo Massif

This mountain range in Denia is one of the treasures of the city and is close to Els Poblets. Choose one of the three routes to the top and marvel at the panoramic views of the surrounding areas.

10. Visit the historical Mirarrosa Tower

The Torre de Mirarrosa is a 15th-century defensive tower that guarded access to the town from the Girona River. It has a height of 11 meters and three floors

Best restaurants in Els Poblets

1. Restaurante Hero

This Mediterranean restaurant serves up some of the freshest seasonal produce as well as beautifully cooked seafood and tender meats.

Open: 6pm until 12am, 1pm until 12am on Sunday, closed on Mondays

Address: Carretera Marinas Km 8,5, 03700

Book: 609 12 28 00

Price: €€-€€€

2. Kartoffelhaus

For beautifully presented authentic German food, Kartoffelhaus comes highly recommended by visitors and residents and has a lovely outdoor seating area to enjoy the sun.

Open: 6:30pm until 10:30pm

Address: Carr. de les Marines a Dénia, Km 8, 03779

Book: 966 47 54 11

Price: €€-€€€

3. Restaurant Estanyo

Booking is essential at this popular restaurant, which serves fresh Mediterranean and European food and is particularly well-known for its paella!

Open: 12:30pm until 5pm, 12:30pm until 11:30pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Address: Placeta de La Marina Alta km 6,5 Calle de lago de Sanabria número 6, 03700

Book: 966 47 42 42

Price: €€-€€€

4. Bar El Toro

This delightful little bar not only serves tasty and authentic Spanish food but also has a warm and welcoming atmosphere to enjoy a few drinks.

Open: 10am until 10pm, 6pm until 11pm on Saturdays, 1pm until 7pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays

Address: Avinguda Jaume I, 03779

Book: 711 09 48 93

Price: €€-€€€

5. Arthurs Bar

If you are missing some typical British food, Arthurs Bar has got you covered with its Sunday roasts, steak pies and fish and chips!

Open: 10am until 12am, 1pm until 12am on Sundays, 5pm until 12am on Mondays, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Carrer San Roc No.8, Els Poblets Alicante, 03779

Book: 966 47 47 26

Price: €

6. Pizzeria Capricho Gallego

For fresh Italian food with decadent desserts, Pizzeria Capricho Gallego has some of the best pizza and pasta in town!

Open: 11am until 11:30pm, closed on Saturdays

Address: Partida Barranquets 2, 03779

Book: 966 46 95 76

Price: €€-€€€

7. Le Gourmet Taurino

This small and hidden gem serves beautifully presented Mediterranean cuisine with a daily menu and a lovely outdoor seating area.

Open: 1pm until 5pm and 5:30pm until 11pm

Address: Av. Del Dr. Fleming, 42, 03760 Ondara

Book: 696 79 63 16

Price: €€-€€€

8. Bar BBQ Fuego – Urban

With its succulent meats, generous portions and wide range of mouthwatering drinks, it’s easy to see why Bar BBQ Fuego has so many returning customers!

Open: 8:30am until 1am

Address: Calle Pelota 7 Explanada Cervantes, 03700

Book: 965 78 85 49

Price: €€-€€€

9. Aticcook Bruno Ruiz

For a Michelin star dining experience, Aticcook Bruno Ruiz has an incredible tasting menu and a tranquil terrace for pre-lunch drinks in the sun.

Open: 1:30pm until 4pm and 9pm until 12am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Address: Cami de La Bota Number 13, 03700

Book: 678 30 43 87

Price: €€€€

10. Brasseria Frateli

Brasseria Frateli has a menu of the day as well as an extensive range of tasty burgers, pizza, grilled fish, salads and pasta.

Open: 9am until 11pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle San Jose No 8, 03779

Book: 966 47 45 90

Price: €€-€€€

Schools in Els Poblets

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Els Poblets has some impressive international and local schools to choose from.

CEIP Ausias March is the public school in Els Poblets, teaching infant and primary education. For international education centres, the Laude Lady Elizabeth School just 30 minutes drive from Els Poblets is the most popular.

Healthcare in Els Poblets

Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Els Poblets has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.

Hospitals

Hospital de Denia-Marina Salud

The main public hospital for Els Poblets is Hospital de Dénia-MarinaSalud, just nine minutes drive from Els Poblets.

Address: Av. Marina Alta, s/n, 03700, Denia

Contact: 966 42 90 00

Hospital HLA San Carlos

Hospital HLA San Carlos is a modern private hospital offering 24-hour emergency services, located just 10 minutes away in Denia.

Address: Partida Madrigueres Sud, 8, 03700, Denia

Contact: 965 78 15 50

Doctors

Centre de Salut El Verger

Centre de Salut El Verger is the public health centre closest to Els Poblets, offering a range of services for the whole family.

Address: Carrer Estacio, 0, 03770 El Verger

Contact: 966 42 84 00

Dentists

Clinica Riedental

Clínica Riedental is made up of a friendly, experienced and professional team with a range of services including check-ups, dental implants, children’s dentistry and cosmetic dentistry.

Address: Avinguda en Jaume I, 14B, 03779 Setla

Contact: 966 47 48 14

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Denia.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

