Bank of England expected to raise interest rate to 13-year high

By Fergal MacErlean • 05 May 2022 • 11:04

Credit: Agape-frequency.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rate to a 13-year high on Thursday, May 5, to tackle inflation.

If the Bank of England does implement the change it would mean higher mortgage payments for more than two million homeowners.

The interest rate is predicted to rise to 1 per cent from 0.75 per cent.

The result of the Bank of England’s latest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting announcement is due at midday on Thursday, May 5.

The MPC is widely expected to raise base rate by 0.25 per cent but some analysts are calling for a 0.5 per cent hike.

If the rate increase happens it would be its fourth consecutive rise. And it would mean higher mortgage payments for more than two million home owners with variable rate mortgages.

America’s central bank has announced the biggest interest rate rise in more than 20 years as it seeks to fight inflation.

The Federal Reserve put up its benchmark rate by 0.5 percentage points to a range between 0.75 per cent and 1 per cent.

It was the biggest hike in the US since 2000 and signals the level of conern among central bankers about the soaring cost of living.

