Man busted after home owner struggles with burglar in Spain’s Almeria

By Alex Glenn • 05 May 2022 • 8:50

Credit: Guardia Civil

Man busted after home owner struggles with a burglar in Spain’s Almeria. A man has now been arrested for the alleged attempted robbery.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in Almeria have arrested a man in Cuevas del Almanzora after he was surprised by a home owner during a break-in. The owner struggled with the burglar after having discovered him in the house as he attempted to steal from the property.

Officers from the Guardia Civil rushed to the scene of the incident and when they arrived they discovered that the home owner’s son was outside. The child told the officers that his father was still inside along with the burglar and that the pair were in the kitchen.

The Guardia Civil officers quickly entered the house and protected the homeowner. The burglar put up a strong fight but they were able to protect the homeowner and detain the robber.

As reported by Diario de Almeria: “The detainee, accused of robbery with force, resistance and disobedience to Guardia Civil officers, has been placed at the disposal of a judge in Vera.”

