Vienna International Convention on Consular Relations events

By Marcos • 05 May 2022 • 10:30

PICASSO MUSEUM: One of the events which was held in Malaga.

THE Malaga Consular Body has organised the commemorative events of the Vienna International Convention on Consular Relations signed in 1963. The Consular Body of Malaga is made up of almost 50 accredited consulates.

The Vienna Convention states that consular relations have existed between people for centuries and has taken into account the Purposes and Principles of the Charter of the United Nations relating to the sovereign equality of States, the maintenance of peace and security and the promotion of friendly relations among nations. The first consular representation in Malaga was a commercial agreement signed in 1641 with Denmark.

It seemed evident that an international convention on consular relations, privileges and immunities would contribute to the development of friendly relations between nations, regardless of their differences in constitutional and social systems of each country and awarding that the purpose of said privileges and immunities is not to benefit individuals, but to guarantee the consular offices the effective performance of their functions on behalf of their respective countries.

Among the commemorative acts of this 59th anniversary, the Consular Body of Malaga organised an academic conference about the consular function for the morning of April 28th 2022, at Law School of Malaga University where the panelist talked about the diplomatic and consular relations and public international law. Likewise, the Consular Body of Malaga held a cocktail party in the Gardens of the Picasso Museum in Malaga.

In the photo with my colleagues, is the German and Ukranian general Consuls at the Picasso Museum.

Marisa Moreno Castillo • Consul of Denmark • Senior Lawyer at Just Law Solicitors • www.justlawsolicitors.com • [email protected]