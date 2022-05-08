Javea Players to hold children’s auditions for next year’s Oliver! The Musical

By Tamsin Brown • 08 May 2022 • 15:28

A previous production by the Javea Players. Image: the Javea Players

The children’s auditions for the Javea Players’ production of the classic Oliver! The Musical, set for March 2023, will be held in June.

The Javea Players will be performing Oliver! The Musical in March 2023 and are planning auditions for the children’s parts on June 7 and 12 2022. Any children aged nine to 15 who can sing and like to be scruffy (i.e. street urchins) are encouraged to go along.

The first audition will be on June 7 at 5pm for the principal roles of Oliver, the Artful Dodger and Charlie. The audition for the Children’s Ensemble (including Charlie) will be on June 12 at 10.30am. The final casting for Oliver and the Artful Dodger will be decided on June 12 at 11.45am and for the Children’s Ensemble at 12.15pm, finishing at around 2pm.

In this award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel, 9-year-old orphan Oliver Twist falls in with a group of street-urchin pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger and masterminded by the criminal Fagin. When Oliver’s intended mark, Mr Brownlow, takes pity on the lad and offers him a home, Fagin’s henchman Bill Sikes plots to kidnap the boy to keep him from talking.

Please contact Cherry at [email protected] or on 636 798 109 for more information regarding songs to learn for the audition.

