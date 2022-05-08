News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria in Andalucia

By Linda Hall • 08 May 2022 • 15:50

DIPUTACION HELP: A section of the Sorbas care home had to be demolished after torrential rain Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

Rain damage THE Diputacion provincial council is helping municipalities to assess and repair the damage inflicted by the recent rains. This includes Sorbas where April’s 40 millimetres of rain has affected the foundations of the town’s care home, where it has been necessary to demolish one section on safety grounds.

May snow ALMERIA province’s continual downpours filled the Tabernas desert’s dry watercourses, with the Rambla de Tabernas in fall spate and fed by waterfalls on May 4, when Almeria province was on Yellow Alert. Stranger still for May, snow was recorded at the Ragua pass and Sierra de Los Filabres.

New branch CUEVAS DEL ALMZORA town hall has signed an agreement with Almeria’s Chamber of Commerce to open a local branch. With a business sector that was “dynamic and important” it was vital to provide the best possible services while saving time and money, said Cuevas mayor, Antonio Fernandez.

Beach-ready ALMERIA’S city hall called on coastal authority Costas to replace the sand that has been eroded and washed away from seven of its beaches during the last bout of storms. It was vital, said Beaches councillor Carlos Sanchez, that the capital’s shores should return to normal before the summer season.

Birth plan ALMERIA province currently has 61 midwives working in primary care health centres but needs double that number to provide women with adequate attention, nursing unions said. Ideally there should be 69 midwives for every 100,000 instead of Almeria’s 17 per 100,000, one of the lowest ratios in Europe.

