Costas provides future storm protection for Paradis beach in Villajoyosa, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 12 May 2022 • 15:06
RAPID REPAIRS: Villajoyor mayor Andreu Verdu and councillors view work in progress
Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall
THE promenade at Villajoyosa’s Paradis beach will be shielded against further storm damage with a 300-metre retaining wall.
The central government’s coastal authority, Costas, is currently regenerating and protecting the Paradis beach, which suffered more than other Villajoyosa beaches during the recent storms.
La Vila’s mayor Andreu Verdu, accompanied by Beaches councillor Kiko Carreres and Urban Development councillor Pedro Alemany recently visited the beach shortly after repairs began there.
“Work started this week and as we can see, it is progressing well,” Verdu said, thanking Costas for taking action so rapidly.
The project has been financed with a share in the €600,000 that the central government allocated to last April’s storm damage in Alicante province.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
