Most owners of brachycephalic (flat nose) dogs are not aware of the health problems of these breeds

Brachycephalic( short or flat snout) defects affects certain breeds of dogs such as the French and English Bulldog, and Pekingese and also certain breeds of cats such as the Persian and the exotic shorthair. There are five anatomical abnormalities which occur more commonly in brachycephalic dogs: elongated soft palate, stenotic nares, hypoplastic trachea, narrowed nasal cavity and everted laryngeal saccule (this last condition occurs as a consequence of the four others).It is known by the acronym BOAS ( Brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome).

These defects cause serious problems in these dogs and must be treated before it is too late. Any narrowing of the upper respiratory tract that causes whistling or snoring noises is a sign of airway obstruction and respiratory distress is always perceived as life-threatening.

Unconsciuosness and collapse are not uncommon in these dogs during exercise or exposure to hot environments In a BSAVA ( British Small Animal Veterinary Association) study, it was shown that most owners of this breed are not aware of the severe respiratory problems their dogs are suffering from. 57,3% of brachycephalic dog owners would have liked further information about breed health problems before purchasing their dogs.

The condition worsens with the age. Surgical reduction of obstructive tissue provide improved and open respiratory passage.

At the Marina Baixa Veterinary Hospital, every week brachycephalic dogs with respiratory problems are treated surgically.

