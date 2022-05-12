By Laura Kemp • 12 May 2022 • 9:36

Single UK ticket-holder comes forward to claim record-breaking EuroMillions winnings

A single ticket-holder from the UK has come forward to claim a record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of £184 million.

Camalot has said that the winner of the record-breaking EuroMillions came forward yesterday, May 11, and that the claim will now go through a validation process to make sure terms and conditions are met.

The winnings have beat the previous record of £170m won by an anonymous ticket-holder in October 2019, Sky News reports, and the winner is set to receive a huge £184,262,899.10.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 and the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

How we imagine the lucky winner is celebrating 👇😁✨ Congrats to the £184M UK #EuroMillions jackpot #winner from yesterday’s draw who has claimed their prize!#NationalLottery #DreamComeTrueMoney pic.twitter.com/8oelv7J5uM — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) May 11, 2022

Camelot’s senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: “This is absolutely incredible news. Last night saw history made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve now received a claim.”

“Our focus now is on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.”

This is the second EuroMillions jackpot in the UK in 2022.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.