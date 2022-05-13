Junta de Andalucia to inspect vehicle repair garages over legal requirements

By Laura Kemp • 13 May 2022 • 12:52
Work must be done properly. Image - Junta de Andalucia
The aim of inspecting these vehicle repair garages is to ensure that these companies comply with all existing legal requirements including the obligation to have complaint and claim sheets, the need to give correct information that will not mislead the consumer into paying for work that is not required and the proper preparation of invoices and receipts
In addition, the accuracy of the instruments used in this type of workshop, such as pressure gauges or gas analysers, will be reviewed.
Accurate budgets for the cost of repairing the vehicle must be given in writing and when picking up the vehicle, the workshop is required to deliver the parts that have been replaced, as well as a receipt showing the cost and the work undertaken which will also act as a form of guarantee.
