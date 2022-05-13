By Matthew Roscoe • 13 May 2022 • 22:41

TRIBUTES have flooded social media following the news that Tremors and Grey’s Anatomy actor Fred Ward has died aged 79.

Fred Ward, who famously starred alongside Kevin Bacon in the 1990 film Tremors, has died at the age of 79, according to TMZ.

According to the news outlet, Ward’s representatives said that the Grey’s Anatomy actor passed away on Sunday, May 8. The cause of death has not been revealed.

A representative told TMZ that Ward’s “last wish was for any memorial tributes to be made to the Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Centre.”

Fans and actors paid tribute to the actor, who won a Golden Globe as a part of the cast of The Right Stuff, following the news of his death.

Diedrich Bader wrote on Twitter: “Fred Ward was seemingly incapable of being inauthentic. His characters felt like they lived a full life and we’re only seeing a part of it and that’s a magic trick done right in front of you and very luckily captured in light forever. RIP.”

Fred Ward was seemingly incapable of being inauthentic

His characters felt like they lived a full life and we’re only seeing a part of it and that’s a magic trick done right in front of you and very luckily captured in light forever

RIPhttps://t.co/IGLOOMel48 via @variety — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) May 13, 2022

“Rest in peace to the legendary Fred Ward. Genre fans know him from films such as TREMORS, CAST A DEADLY SPELL and SOUTHERN COMFORT, but his career spanned dozens of films and shows, and he made everything he was in better with his presence,” said the FANGORIA Twitter account.

Rest in peace to the legendary Fred Ward. Genre fans know him from films such as TREMORS, CAST A DEADLY SPELL and SOUTHERN COMFORT, but his career spanned dozens of films and shows, and he made everything he was in better with his presence. pic.twitter.com/bid7s7dC1q — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) May 13, 2022

British actor Alex Winter, star of 1989 film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and its sequels, said: “RIP Fred Ward. He always elevated the films he was in.

RIP Fred Ward. He always elevated the films he was in. pic.twitter.com/eigaiEbn4n — Alex Winter (@Winter) May 13, 2022

“RIP, Fred Ward, a great character actor whose big shot at leading man status, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, unfortunately flopped, but who kept giving great, lived-in performances for the rest of his career,” Alan Sepinwall wrote.

RIP, Fred Ward, a great character actor whose big shot at leading man status, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, unfortunately flopped, but who kept giving great, lived-in performances for the rest of his career. pic.twitter.com/X3NnD3PgnX — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) May 13, 2022

Another user said: “RIP Fred Ward. Elevated every movie he was in but Miami Blues will always be the gold standard. Brilliant.”

RIP Fred Ward. Elevated every movie he was in but Miami Blues will always be the gold standard. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/JxaInb4Gvl — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) May 13, 2022

“Farewell to Fred Ward who gifted us with so many rugged, funny and relatable characters throughout his career and always had charm to burn. Loved him in ‘Tremors’, ‘Miami Blues’, ‘The Right Stuff’, ‘The Player’, ‘Southern Comfort’ and more. RIP and thanks for all the movies,” wrote Edgar Wright.

Farewell to Fred Ward who gifted us with so many rugged, funny and relatable characters throughout his career and always had charm to burn. Loved him in ‘Tremors’, ‘Miami Blues’, ‘The Right Stuff’, ‘The Player’, ‘Southern Comfort’ and more. RIP and thanks for all the movies x pic.twitter.com/i7fWmzYzc1 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 13, 2022

Patton Oswalt said: “Fred Ward was so amazing in everything but the way he delivers the line, “I guess we can’t make fun of Burt’s lifestyle anymore” is pure poetry.”

Fred Ward was so amazing in everything but the way he delivers the line, “I guess we can’t make fun of Burt’s lifestyle anymore” is pure poetry. #RIPFredWard pic.twitter.com/owEq9ujQm2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 13, 2022

According to Ward’s publicist, he spent the last years of his life dedicated to his painting.

He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward, and his son Django Ward.

