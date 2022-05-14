By Matthew Roscoe • 14 May 2022 • 13:47

Mallorcan athlete María Quetglas on the mend after serious traffic accident. Image: @fedatletismeib/ Twitter

WELL-KNOWN Mallorcan athlete María Quetglas is recovering from after-effects and injuries caused by a traffic accident she suffered a few days ago.

Twenty-six-year-old sprinter María Quetglas from Mallorca was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit following a ‘serious traffic accident’ prior to Saturday, May 14. According to local reports, the runner was involved in a motorbike accident.

As noted by Ultimo Hora, although Quetglas’ life was never in danger, she did suffer a series of fractures that will force her to miss part of the running season.

María Quetglas, who will turn 27 in a few days, is considered one of the leading sprinters on the Balearic and national scene.

The Athletics Federation of the Balearic Islands tweeted their support for the athlete as she recovers from her injuries.

“The FAIB wants to send a message of encouragement and health to the athlete @mariakglas, a benchmark of Balearic speed in the last decade, and wishes for optimal recovery after suffering a serious traffic accident.”

La FAIB vol enviar un missatge d'ànims i salut per l'atleta @mariakglas, referent de la velocitat balear a la darrera dècada, i els desitjos d'òptima recuperació després d'haver patit un greu accident de trànsit. @turismeiesports #atletesfaib pic.twitter.com/3mCmBr6wu9 — Federació d'Atletisme de les Illes Balears (@fedatletismeib) May 14, 2022

On April 30, María competed in the Iberdrola Club League with Avinent Manresa and in the División de Honor, standing out in the 4×100 relay.

Ms Quetglas was European Under 23 champion with the Spanish 4×100 relay (2017), as well as holding numerous Balearic sprint titles and a remarkable track record on the national scene.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.