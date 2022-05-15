By Tamsin Brown • 15 May 2022 • 7:35

Jalon Art Café gathers momentum with third event at Casa Claudia's. Image: Jalon Art Café

The first two editions of the new Jalon Art Café have been hugely successful, with increasing participation from local and international artists and visitors.

Plans are now underway for the third Art Café in Jalon, to be held on May 28 at Casa Claudia’s in Alicante’s Jalon, which will be showcasing work from local Costa Blanca artists. The Art Café is gathering momentum, as at their second showcase they were pleased to welcome visitors from as far as Gandia, Valencia and Madrid.

The Jalon Valley has some outstanding artists who have been drawn to Spain and have made their homes on the Costa Blanca, an area of spectacular beauty where artists from around Europe and elsewhere take inspiration from the surroundings and lifestyle.

So far, Art Café has welcomed artists from Spain, Holland, England, Belgium, Germany and Scotland, and there will also be artists from Ukraine and South America at the next one.

Visitors have the chance to enjoy some creative conversation with the artists in an informal and friendly atmosphere. Each artist is profiled on www.xaloart.cafe so that those interested can connect to their backstory.

Owning a piece of original art is exceptionally rewarding. Both residents and visitors will undoubtedly be able to appreciate that the art created here has a very special message. If it speaks to you, it belongs to you.

Casa Claudia’s is a restaurant with outstanding views of the mountains, and visitors can stop and sample tapas and wine, bagels, wraps, cakes and pastries. It is best to arrive early at 10am, so that paintings can be reserved. They can then be collected at any time during the opening hours.

The following dates of the Art Café will be June 25 and July 30. Artists who want to showcase their work can call Lauren Staton on 665012228 or email [email protected].

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.