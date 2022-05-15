By Tamsin Brown • 15 May 2022 • 15:43

Thousands take part in anti-abortion demonstration in Zagreb, Croatia. Image: Nick Savchenko from Kiev, Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Tensions are currently high in Croatia as pro- and anti-abortion groups clash over doctors who choose not to perform such procedures due to personal principles.

Thousands of people took part in an anti-abortion demonstration in the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Saturday, May 14, amidst controversy as pro-abortion groups in Croatia want to force doctors to perform abortions against their personal beliefs.

During what was deemed the ‘March for Life’, signs with slogans such as “Unborn children, Croatia’s most endangered minority” and “Unborn lives count too” could be seen among the protesters.

In Croatia, several groups supported by the Catholic Church want to limit abortion, which is allowed up to the tenth week of pregnancy. After that period, an abortion can be performed if the health of the woman or foetus is in grave danger, or in the case of rape or incest.

About 90 per cent of Croatia’s 3.9 million people are Catholic, and the Church remains highly influential in society. The issue is that pro-abortion groups are putting increasing pressure on doctors, many of whom refuse to perform abortions on the grounds of conscientious objection.

