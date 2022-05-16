Elche Night Race: More than 1,800 people ran through the heart of the city

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 May 2022 • 11:53

Elche Night Race: More than 1,800 people run through the heart of the city. Image: AytoElche

THE Elche Night Race on Saturday, May 14 was heralded as a “great success”, as more than 1,800 people raced through the heart of the city.

Mayor Carlos González and the Councillor for Urban Planning, Ana Arabid, raced alongside Elche Night Race participants, who had the choice of running 6k or 10k.

Both races started and finished at the Paseo de la Estación as runners were cheered on by an excited and vocal crowd, who were treated to live music and food, producing a wonderful party atmosphere.

In the men’s 10k race, Fran Maciá was crowned champion, winning with a time of 32 minutes and two seconds. Jessica Guerrero won the women’s race in 36:44.

The men’s 6k was won by Jorge Mateu in 19:01 minutes, while Andrea Pomares was crowned champion in the women’s race, registering a time of 23 minutes and 43 seconds.

The event was also attended by the councillors for Sports, Vicente Alberola, Commerce, Feliz Sànchez, and Participation, Puri Vives.

Following the race, the mayor said that “this race is here to stay” and said he expects the municipality to hold the race for many years to come.

He also thanked the Elche City Council for organising the event and called it a “great success”.