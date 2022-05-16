Spain Moroccan border reopens following two years of closure

By Laura Kemp • 16 May 2022 • 17:29

Migrants in Cueta last year. image: Red Cross

The borders between Spain and Morocco will reopen at midnight tonight, May 16, following two years of lockdown.

The reopening of the border between Spain and Morocco puts an end, at least temporarily, to a political crisis at the highest levels that has caused serious economic damage both to the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla and to the neighbouring towns of the Maghreb country.

The reopening comes after a complicated negotiation that has managed to put an end to the crisis that originated after Spain authorised the entry into its territory of the leader of the Polisario Front, the movement that supports the armed struggle for the Saharawi independence from the Alaouite kingdom.

Brahim Gali was treated secretly, and perhaps illegally, according to the Spanish courts, in a hospital in Logroño for a coronavirus.

Rabat’s unrest and subsequent response caused an unprecedented migration crisis, as reported by 20 Minutos.

Its greatest impact was the opening of the El Carajal border by the Moroccan authorities just now a year ago, on the same May 17 that now with the reopening seems to have symbolic value.