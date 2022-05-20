By Tamsin Brown • 20 May 2022 • 9:55

Frequent bruising: Possible causes and when you should see a doctor.

Although unsightly, bruising is not usually cause for alarm, but if you bruise excessively easily you may want to seek medical advice as there could be underlying issues.

Bruising tends to increase with age and is usually harmless, disappearing with little to no treatment. However, frequent bruises may indicate an underlying problem that should be evaluated by a doctor.

Bruising is caused when blood vessels close to the surface of the skin are ruptured. As the blood is not able to drain away, it accumulates under the skin. Bruises gradually change colours as the haemoglobin is broken down during the healing process until they disappear completely.

Women are more prone to bruising than men. This is because men have thicker skin with more collagen, which protects their blood vessels more. Bruising also becomes more frequent as we age, because the skin gets thinner and loses part of the fatty layer that protects the blood vessels from injury.

Taking certain medicines such as acetylsalicylic acid, anticoagulants or antiplatelet medication can also lead to more frequent bruising, as they reduce the blood’s ability to clot. Vitamin C and K deficiencies can also have this effect.

It is important to see your doctor for a blood test if you have frequent unexplained bruising on your chest, back or face; if you bleed excessively when you injure yourself; if you bruise when taking certain medication; or if you have a family history of blood problems.

These symptoms may be indicators of low levels of platelets (blood cells that help blood clot) or abnormal platelet function.

Although time is the only thing that can make a bruise disappear, you can help by keeping the area elevated and applying ice.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.