By Laura Kemp • 22 May 2022 • 10:18

Ukrainian postal service to issue new stamps marking sinking of Russian warship. Image - Ukrposhta

The Ukrainian postal service is planning on issuing a new set of stamps marking the sinking of the Russian warship Moskva.

The new stamps marking the sinking of the Russian warship come following the success of its “Russian warship, f*** you” stamps.

“Russian warship… DONE! Glory to the nation!” marks the sinking of the ship in the Black Sea, which happened on April 14 and had been leading the naval effort in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia had initially said the ship had sunk following a fire sparking ammunition explosions, however, Ukrainian forces’ Operational Command South said the explosion was set off after they struck the vessel, causing significant damage.

Russia said that the crew, which is usually around 500 people, was evacuated off the ship.

On May 23, three million stamps showing a Ukrainian soldier giving the middle finger to the ship, and others showing the same scene after the sinking of the vessel, are set to be released.

Last month, Ukrposhta released one million stamps with a similar design called “Russian warship, f**k you…!” to mark the event of Ukrainian border guards stationed on Snake Island in the Black Sea refusing to surrender.

Thousands of people queued for hours at the main post office in Kyiv when the stamps were released, according to ITV News.

