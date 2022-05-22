Torrevieja chosen for Alicante province’s first Jura de Bandera since 2019

By Linda Hall • 22 May 2022 • 18:01

YEARLY TRADITION: Torrevieja chosen for the Pledge the Flag ceremony Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

AS post-pandemic life returns to normal, Torrevieja hosted Alicante province’s Jura de Bandera (Pledge the Flag) ceremony on May 21.

The Jura promise is a military event where civilians, who have made an application beforehand, can demonstrate their fidelity and loyalty to Spain via the flag.

By pledging their allegiance, they are also agreeing to “contribute to the common good, be an upstanding citizen and defend collective interests.”

This was the first time that the ceremony could be held since 2019, Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon pointed out shortly returning from the ceremony which was held on the Vista Alegre promenade and attended by 1,000 people.

The Jura was presided by Francisco Garcia-Almenta Alonso, Brigadier General of the Special Operations Command based in Rabasa and Alicante province’s military commander.

He was accompanied by the central government’s Sub-delegate to Alicante province, Maria Araceli Poblador, and Eduardo Dolon.

Many of those who pledged their allegiance to the flag were volunteers from the Torrevieja branch of Proteccion Civil or members of the different police forces but there were also private individuals, often accompanied by family members, who wished to state loyalty to their country in public.

The ceremony concluded with a short speech from Brigadier General Francisco Garcia-Almenta, followed a wreath-laying in honour of the fallen.

