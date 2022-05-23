By Guest Writer • 23 May 2022 • 12:21

La Tino Kali Orchestra Credit: Facebook La Tino Kali Orchestra

PULSES will race feet will twitch as La Noche Latina de Mijas returns to the Plaza de Virgen de la Peña in the Pueblo on Saturday June 11 from 8.30pm.

In fact, the fun starts even earlier as a DJ will be playing Latin beats from 7.30pm to welcome visitors to the event which kicks off with a Mexican Mariachi Band and as the evening carries on, their will be Brazilian dancers and a tribute to the Buena Vista Social Club from Cuba.

Later in the evening it’s the turn of popular local group the La Tino Kali Orchestra who play a selection of modern Latino hits with a hint of Reggaeton thrown in.

Closing the evening will be the veteran Panamanian Eddy McLean with his Merensala Orchestra made up of top musicians from around Latin America and Spain who will play a selection of salsa, merengue, son, bolero, cha-cha-cha and bachata.

There will be plenty of prizes to be won during the event which is sponsored by Mijas Council and organised once again by Producciones Raíces with entry free of charge.

Enjoy a heady mix of Latin sounds and Spanish hospitality before getting ready to return later in the year for the annual Celtic Night.

Thank you for reading 'Pulses will race feet will twitch as La Noche Latina de Mijas returns'