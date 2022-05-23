The 101 Music Festival Costa del Sol welcomes top performers

By Guest Writer • 23 May 2022 • 13:01
Announcement of the 101 Music Festival
Credit: Malaga Provincial Council
Running from June to September, these two locations will host performances by Spanish stars Bunbury, Antonio Orozco, Raphael, Ma Nolo Garcia, Miguel Rios, India Martinez, Maria Peláe and Malaga based former singer with Chambao La Mari.
Announcing the decision to promote the series of concerts the Malaga Provisional Council President, Francisco Salado, was joined by singer La Mari as well as representatives of the charities Cudeca and the Olivares Foundation.
€1 for each ticket sold at the Plaza de Toros concerts will go to Cudeca and the Olivares Foundation, which will have their own space in both premises to make public their fundraising campaigns and the work they do to help people with cancer thanks to Grupo Mundo which is organising the concerts.
In addition, the organisers have donated a number of tickets for the various concerts to Cudeca and these will be raffled during the Cudeca annual walkathon taking place on May 28.
Visit www.redentradas.com to see details of all of the concerts announced so far and to buy tickets.
If these concerts are as successful as expected, then it is possible that other artists will be booked for later in the year.
