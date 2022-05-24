By Matthew Roscoe • 24 May 2022 • 10:34

Hundreds of free parking spaces in Alicante's new park-and-ride scheme. Image: AytoAlicante

ALICANTE City Council has opened two free park-and-ride car parks in the San Gabriel neighbourhood, which offer 223 places to leave your vehicle and travel to the city centre by public transport.

The Councillor for Mobility, José Ramón González, said on Monday, May 23 that the €427,486 investment in the new car parks “promotes public transport, improves mobility and achieves a more sustainable and efficient city.”

Mr González also said that more park-and-ride car parks are planned for other parts of Alicante with the aim of offering more public transport, “which is one of the most efficient means of getting to the centre, as well as by bicycle, leaving cars parked on the outskirts and using a sustainable way of accessing the cities.”

The first park-and-ride is situated by Calle Ramón Gómez Sempere and Calle Bahía and has a total of 170 spaces for vehicles, of which five are reserved for people with reduced mobility. 16 spaces are available for motorcycles located in three areas inside the car park. It has a direct entry-exit for vehicles from Calle Bahía.

The second is located by Calle Bahía and has a total of 53 spaces for vehicles, of which two spaces are reserved for people with reduced mobility. Nine motorcycle spaces have been made available for users. The car park has two entrances and one exit.

