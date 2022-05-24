By Anna Ellis • 24 May 2022 • 17:31

Man arrested in Marbella with 1.5 kilos of ecstasy hidden in beauty products CC/ Creative Commons

Today, agents of the National Police arrested a 37-year-old man in Marbella, Màlaga for his alleged responsibility in a drug trafficking crime.

According to Marbella24Hours, as part of the Operational Plan for police response to retail trafficking and drug use in areas, places and leisure and entertainment venues established in this municipality, the National Police has arrested the man in the town of Marbella.

1,527.6 grams of MDMA were found hidden in beauty products.

The arrested person was carrying in his vehicle several sealed boxes and heat-sealed containers containing MDMA (ecstasy) in jars and containers of beauty products.

He was taken to police headquarters, where the investigation was carried out by the UDYCO of the Marbella Police Station, where they were able to verify that he had a legal claim in force for drug trafficking from a Court in Seville.

Finally, a total of 1527.6 grams of MDMA, two pieces of hashish of 81 grams, an electronic tablet, several cell phones, a packaging machine, a packaging-sealing machine, 148 grams of cocaine, 996.6 grams of MDMA in crystal form, 265.2 grams of a white powdery substance, several grams of marijuana, a thermo-sealed iron, several telephone cards and prepaid cards, as well as a vehicle among other effects were seized in this action.

The police report and the arrested person have already been placed at the disposal of the judicial authority who has ordered his imprisonment.

