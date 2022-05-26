By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 May 2022 • 22:59

Jamie Bartlett, Idris Elba’s co-star in Mandela, dies suddenly Image Twitter gracesupremacy_

The award-winning actor Jamie Bartlett, best known for starring alongside Idris Elba in Mandela, has died at the age of 55.

The British-born South African actor died suddenly on Sunday, May 23, with details of his passing announced on Twitter.

The actor who won many awards in South Africa, including a South African Film and TV Award for best actor, will be sorely missed having played many key roles in popular local programmes such as Isidingo and Rhythym City.

Tributes have poured in from across the spectrum, with the actor loved by both his faithful fans, but also those who worked with him.

Actress Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni wrote: “The news of Jamie Bartlett’s death is weird to me. This is someone whose spirit didn’t feel like it existed in the same realm as death.

“His energy filled the room. It was palpable. To talk to him in the past tense is strange. Rest with the angels, Jay. Love Nolz.”

Thomas Gumede, who worked with Bartlett on the Mandela film, said: “RIP to the legend Jamie Bartlett!

“A true artistic hero. Gone too soon, but thank you for giving us so much.”

The cause of Bartlett’s early death has not been made public as yet, with Barlett leaving just one son, Hector. He was divorced from his former wife, actress Camilla Waldman who was known for her role in the Generations soap opera.

The news of Jamie Bartlett’s death will come as a shock to his many fans, as it has to those worked with him.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.