By Laura Kemp • 27 May 2022 • 16:09

WATCH: Neighbourhood kids teach boy how to ride bike in special viral video. Image and video - Tambria Currie on TikTok @heressometlcfoya

A mother captured special footage of kids in the neighbourhood teaching her son how to ride a bike.

Mother Tambria Currie captured heart-warming footage of neighbourhood kids coming together to teach her son how to ride a bike without stabilisers outside their home in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The video footage shows Tambria Currie’s son Mykel slowly riding a bike while two kids steadied him and others walked nearby.

Currie shared the special footage on her TikTok account @heressometlcfoya, where it has gained over 2.7 million views, over 60,000 likes and thousands of comments!

Currie said in the video as she watched her determined son and the other children: “I think it’s just the cutest thing.”

She told Storyful: “We can learn something from this generation. It’s okay to ask for help and it’s definitely okay to help each other.”

Credit: Tambria Currie on TikTok @heressometlcfoya.

