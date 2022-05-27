By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 7:36

Wrestling community mourns the loss of Mark 'The Starrcast Kid' Nielsen. Image: @dhancock110/ Twitter

WRESTLING fans have come together to mourn the loss of Mark Nielsen, who worked on the Starrcast events run by legendary wrestling podcast host Conrad Thompson.

Starrcast Events announced the death of Mark Nielsen, known as The Starrcast Kid on Twitter, and tributes flooded social media following the unexpected passing of the popular wrestling community favourite.

“Our good friend Mark Nielsen passed away unexpectedly, yesterday,” a post read on Thursday, May 26.

“Mark, along with his partner Alison, headed up our Information Desk. Many of you met him as he assisted thousands of fans through the years. We’ll miss his kindness & generosity. Join us in remembering our friend.”

Our good friend Mark Nielsen passed away unexpectedly, yesterday. Mark, along with his partner Alison, headed up our Information Desk. Many of you met him as he assisted thousands of fans through the years. We’ll miss his kindness & generosity. Join us in remembering our friend https://t.co/MEwtZw9zIr — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 26, 2022

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp led tributes for the man and the wrestling community united after learning of Mark’s unexpected death.

“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of @manielse. An incredibly kind guy with a wonderful sense of humour that has a lot of people that will care about him forever. Mark made things brighter for a lot of people. Rest in peace pal.”

I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of @manielse. An incredibly kind guy with a wonderful sense of humor that has a lot of people that will care about him forever. Mark made things brighter for a lot of people. Rest in peace pal — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 26, 2022

Mark’s partner Alison wrote: “My heart is broken. Tell your loved ones you love them every chance you get, that’s what we did. Be kind. There is nothing Mark would have wanted more.”

My heart is broken.

Tell your loved ones you love them every chance you get, that's what we did. Be kind. There is nothing Mark would have wanted more. — Yes, I’m a Wrestling Fan (@alisonfaye) May 26, 2022

“Very sad hearing of @manielse’s passing. I was just really starting to get to know him through our AFS family, and he helped me with a project a few months back and was incredibly kind. Sending my best to his friends and family,” wrote Emmy award-winning sportscaster, Jon Alba.

Very sad hearing of @manielse’s passing. I was just really starting to get to know him through our AFS family, and he helped me with a project a few months back and was incredibly kind. Sending my best to his friends and family. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 26, 2022

One person said: “This is devastating. @manielse was such a good, friendly dude, known for his bad takes and his big heart.”

This is devastating. @manielse was such a good, friendly dude, known for his bad takes and his big heart 😔 https://t.co/ER2miZOtOe — John Owens (@WarriorJ85) May 27, 2022

“I am in shock after hearing about @manielse. I don’t know what to say. Mark, you were a kind, generous man from the first time I met you. I will miss you my friend. God bless you and your family,” said Top Rope Belts.

I am in shock after hearing about @manielse I don't know what to say. Mark, you were a kind, generous man from the first time I met you. I will miss you my friend. God bless you and your family. 😪 💔❤ — TRB (@topropebelts) May 26, 2022

Mark’s friend Dave Hancock wrote: “One of my best friends, my brother, passed away unexpectedly, yesterday. He always had a kind word, a humorous reply & something clever to say. I love you, Mark. Thanks for always being there & just always being you. Please keep @manielse’s family & @alisonfaye in your thoughts.”

One of my best friends, my brother, passed away unexpectedly, yesterday. He always had a kind word, humorous reply & something clever to say. I love you, Mark. Thanks for always being there & just always being you. Please keep @manielse’s family & @alisonfaye in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/cBeZ5NcqKk — Dave Hancock (@dhancock110) May 26, 2022

“You we’re Kind-hearted, down to earth, honest, genuine, realistic and a better man then I’ll ever be. It was an honor and a privilege to be able to call you my friend. Love ya @manielse,” one person wrote.

You we're Kind-hearted, down to earth, honest, genuine, realistic and a better man then I'll ever be. It was an honor and a privilege to be able to call you my friend. Love ya @manielse… pic.twitter.com/9ydvEKNFrk — BAD🚨MONEY🚨SLIM (@Badmoneyslim) May 26, 2022

Another user on Twitter wrote: “Mark was honestly a great guy. Anytime I got to see him at Starrcast I was happy. Seeing his tweets always brought a smile to my face. He will be missed by so many people.”

Mark was honestly a great guy. Anytime I got to see him at Starrcast I was happy. Seeing his tweets always brought a smile to my face. He will be missed by so many people. — Maureen Tracy (@MaureenOTracy) May 26, 2022

Another wrote: “I will miss you @manielse. RIP, my friend. My heart aches for your beautiful wife and family. You were the best of us. Truly the best of us.”

I will miss you @manielse 😢 RIP, my friend. My heart aches for your beautiful wife and family. You were the best of us. Truly the best of us. pic.twitter.com/IiftOJxr0K — The Queen Gold Leader Tiffany (@StarWarsTiffany) May 26, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.