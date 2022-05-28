Tasty, versatile and good for you: Benefits of dark chocolate for health

By Tamsin Brown • 28 May 2022 • 12:53

Dark chocolate has plenty of benefits for your health.

Who would say no to a piece of dark chocolate after dinner? Apart from its taste, it has a whole host of health benefits that you might not have known about.

People love dark chocolate not only for its exquisite taste and versatility but also because of its wide range of benefits for health. Unlike milk chocolate or white chocolate, dark chocolate has more cocoa and less sugar and fat.

Healthy heart

Dark chocolate is a great source of antioxidants. It helps to regulate blood flow and prevent blood clots in the long term. It can also reduce blood pressure, as its high nitric oxide content relaxes the arteries and promotes better circulation.

Healthy skin

The flavonoids, antioxidant properties and active compounds of dark chocolate make it a fabulous home remedy for the skin, helping to keep it moisturised and prevent dryness and itching.

Mood booster

One of the most important benefits of dark chocolate is that it contains phenylethylamine, a natural substance that acts as a neurotransmitter and has psychoactive effects that can be remarkably positive. This means that it is a great little mood booster if you are feeling down.

More energy

Another of the benefits of dark chocolate is due to its calories and stimulating properties, which mean that it can give your body an extra boost of energy even in its weakest moments.

Improves memory

Dark chocolate is highly recommended for the elderly and people who need to boost their concentration in general, as it has the ability to increase blood flow to the brain and improve the memory and cognitive abilities of those who consume it.

Regulate cholesterol

Consuming dark chocolate in moderation is ideal for those who suffer from cholesterol problems, as it lowers the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) in the blood and increases the levels of good cholesterol (HDL).

