Success for Sailing Association Mar Menor (SAMM) in Los Alcazares, Murcia

By Linda Hall • 30 May 2022 • 10:16

RACE DAY: SAMM members were finally able to take to sea Photo credit: SAMM

THE Sailing Association Mar Menor (SAMM) had many cancellations due to the terrible March weather.

After the World Championships and Dragon Boat racing at CTD were called off, and SAMM’s Race officer contracted Covid, success finally arrived when the first race day was held in early May.

“The races went well except for a couple of minor incidents,” said SAMM’s chairman Terry Chapman.

“The format was Average Lap racing and the Race officer set a sausage-style course for 14 competitors on eight boats.”

The SAMM association was founded in 2006 to help sailors of all levels of experience to understand the rules and procedures of registering and operating boats in Spain.

It also sets out to provide opportunities for members to form groups to share their particular boating or sailing interests.

The association is based in Los Alcazares on the Mar Menor, Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon although members live and sail along the Costa Calida and Costa Blanca.

