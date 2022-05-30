Success for Sailing Association Mar Menor (SAMM) in Los Alcazares, Murcia

By Linda Hall • 30 May 2022 • 10:16
RACE DAY: SAMM members were finally able to take to sea
Photo credit: SAMM
After the World Championships and Dragon Boat racing at CTD were called off, and SAMM’s Race officer contracted Covid, success finally arrived when the first race day was held in early May.
“The races went well except for a couple of minor incidents,” said SAMM’s chairman Terry Chapman.
“The format was Average Lap racing and the Race officer set a sausage-style course for 14 competitors on eight boats.”
The SAMM association was founded in 2006 to help sailors of all levels of experience to understand the rules and procedures of registering and operating boats in Spain.
It also sets out to provide opportunities for members to form groups to share their particular boating or sailing interests.
The association is based in Los Alcazares on the Mar Menor, Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon although members live and sail along the Costa Calida and Costa Blanca.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.