Understanding how to activate your data warehouse

By EWN • 31 May 2022 • 9:10

Are you wanting to be able to maximise your data collection and create sets that let you actually achieve meaningful results for your company?

Then you will want to know all things about data activation and the platform to use it on. Doing so will allow you to truly take action on your data—from events to notifications and audience segments.

In our opinion, data activation is one of the most important steps in the entire data stack. If you do not actually activate the data you have accumulated, then what is the point, really? Data activation allows you to actually create a transition from understanding and analysing data to making significant and meaningful action on it.

But what does this actually look like in terms of taking the data from your warehouse and transitioning it to your actual business decisions and operations?

Not only can you see customer data in real-time, but you can also automate it so that you can cut down on seeing the really important stuff.

The reason it is so important to understand how to activate your data warehouse is that there is often a barrier that anyone who is not proficient in code cannot access. So, if a member of your marketing, sales or finance teams needs to access the data warehouse, they may struggle to find it.

But that problem no longer exists with the right tools and understanding. Meaning you can share the critical data in an easy-to-understand manner.

The rise of data activation

To understand how to activate your data warehouse, you first need to know how the shift to data activation even happened. Originally, these data sets and warehouses were reliant upon the more traditional Reverse ETL. This meant there were columns that were actually mapped out and would synch up with various mapping frameworks. But it was only very limited in support.

With Data Activation, there is so much less room for any error when it comes to the data. This means less risk of an invoice or billing error. Less risk in ticket allocation. Less risk in scheduling mix-ups. Overall, it ensures that data and user experience functionality can be greatly improved.

The frameworks to understand

Data Activation works for your warehouse through a series of various frameworks. Here are the six frameworks that enable you to truly activate your data from your warehouse.

1. Activating objects

This framework allows you to actually synch data up from multiple tables and columns. This means that the CRMs for sales, marketing, and even finance can all be integrated with ease. This ensures that teams can more seamlessly get the information they require to do their jobs and find what they are looking for in an effective way.

2. Event synching

The next framework that is important is the syncing up of events, actions or even destinations. The framework allows for objects to be analysed in regard to specific events and timestamp it. A benefit of this is it allows for marketing teams to collect important data based on how various campaigns performed in accordance with a certain colour or font placement.

3. Notifications

Another important framework for activating data is being able to communicate that such data exists. For many organizations, there is simply so much data coming in it can be hard to ever keep up with letting internal teams know it exists internally. With this framework, there would be an automated message sent out to relevant team members when a certain data set was produced, ensuring it gets activated in a timely manner for optimal results.

4. Audience lists

Another important framework for activating data warehouses is understanding how to leverage it for audience segments and behavior. To truly stay relevant and personal to audience groups, you need to be able to activate this data effectively and efficiently. For example, you want to know when a customer reviews one of your products on social media so that you can engage with that comment.

5. Automated tasks

This framework can really enhance operational efficiency. It means that once you set up a specific task or request, the action will be repeated on an automated basis. This is extremely meaningful as it saves tedious tasks from having to be done and allows for more time to act and strategise on the data in your warehouse.

Conclusion

Data activation is a game changer when it comes to making the most of the data your company is collecting. You want to maximise its outputs for all business outputs in the most effective way possible. Understanding how to leverage each of the frameworks with your data warehouse will allow this to really happen.

As you continue to get more data coming in, your teams will continue to leverage it in the most meaningful ways with great results for your business goals.