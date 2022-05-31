WATCH: Old man plays piano… Then magic happens

By Laura Kemp • 31 May 2022 • 14:53

Image and video - Brian Kavanagh YouTube

YouTuber and musician Brian Kavanagh shared a magical moment that he captured as an old man played a song on a public piano.

YouTuber and musician Brian Kavanagh, also known as Dr K Boogie Woogie, often shares videos to his 1.7 million YouTube followers, and this one of an old man playing the piano alone has been viewed more than 31 million times.

Brian joined the man on the Yamaha #Platform88 piano for an impromptu jam, stopping travellers in their tracks as they pass through a busy tube station in London.

Watch the magic happen!