BREAKING: 11 year sentence for two Russian soldiers following war crimes in Ukraine Close
Trending:

WATCH: Old man plays piano… Then magic happens

By Laura Kemp • 31 May 2022 • 14:53

Image and video - Brian Kavanagh YouTube

YouTuber and musician Brian Kavanagh shared a magical moment that he captured as an old man played a song on a public piano.

YouTuber and musician Brian Kavanagh, also known as Dr K Boogie Woogie, often shares videos to his 1.7 million YouTube followers, and this one of an old man playing the piano alone has been viewed more than 31 million times.

Brian joined the man on the Yamaha #Platform88 piano for an impromptu jam, stopping travellers in their tracks as they pass through a busy tube station in London.

Watch the magic happen!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Laura Kemp

Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading