BREAKING: Russian soldiers captured by Belarus’ Kastus Kalinovsky regiment fighting for Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 11:01

BREAKING: Soldiers from Belarus fighting for Ukraine capture Russian soldiers. Image: @Flash43191300/ Twitter

A REGIMENT of volunteers from Belarus, formed specifically to defend the south of Ukraine against Russian soldiers, have reportedly captured three members of Putin’s army.

Video footage circulating online shows the soldiers from the Kastus Kalinovsky regiment of Belarus discussing how they surrounded a dugout housing Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine and offered to save their lives in exchange for surrendering their weapons.

“During a large-scale offensive operation of the Armed Forces in the south of Ukraine, units of the K. Kalinovsky Regiment forced the Russians to abandon one of their positions and retreat,” the Belarusian military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday, June 2.

“Belarusian fighters captured three servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces. Two of our fighters were lightly wounded.”

It was revealed that it was “Mazhara Nikolai Valerievich from the helicopter regiment, Vladimir Igorevich from the assault aviation regiment and Smirnov Dmitry Dmitrievich from the radio engineering regiment” who were captured by the K. Kalinovsky Regiment.

Pictures show the three Russian soldiers with their hands tied behind their backs while being interrogated as prisoners of war.

