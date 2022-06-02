Lux Mundi prepares for upcoming guided visit to Granada’s Guadix

By Tamsin Brown • 02 June 2022 • 23:38

Lux Mundi is preparing for its upcoming guided visit to Granada's Guadix. Image: Guadix Town Hall

Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre Torre del Mar is offering places on its guided visit to the city of Guadix, in Granada, to be held later this month in June.

On Thursday, June 23, Lux Mundi Torre del Mar would be pleased to be joined on their excursion to Guadix, a city and municipality in the province of Granada that lies in the northern foothills of the Sierra Nevada.

There will be a guided tour of the city that will include the cathedral and its museum, the outside walls of the town and the Roman theatre (from the viewpoint). There will then be a ride on the tourist train to the area of the cave houses, one of which will be visited, along with the hermitage church and the interpretation centre of the caves.

These are all included in the ticket price of €33 (€30 with a Friend of Lux Mundi card 30). For more details about the trip and departure times, call 952 543 334, email [email protected] or visit http://lux-mundi.org/.

Lux Mundi is also continuing its regular activities, with Spanish practice groups (limited spaces) from Monday to Thursday, Craft Group on Mondays, Art Group on Wednesdays and coffee morning every Friday.

